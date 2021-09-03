HARD Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.69 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and approximately $25.69 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00067169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00130522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00155378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.19 or 0.07837180 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,038.64 or 1.00317984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.34 or 0.00810629 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

