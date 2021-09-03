Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.42

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 106173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.