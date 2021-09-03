Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.42

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 106173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

HMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $734,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 973,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

