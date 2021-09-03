Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hasbro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $404,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.94 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

