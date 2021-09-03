Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NYSE HE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,512. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

