HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $795.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $199,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

