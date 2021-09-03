HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 105,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA opened at $253.28 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $257.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.83 and a 200-day moving average of $210.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

