Head to Head Review: Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) versus Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Advantage Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.24 -$212.04 million N/A N/A Trans-Pacific Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Trans-Pacific Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advantage Energy and Trans-Pacific Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Trans-Pacific Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy currently has a consensus price target of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Trans-Pacific Aerospace.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Trans-Pacific Aerospace on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear. The company was formerly known as Pinnacle Energy Corp. and changed its name to Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. in March 2010. Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Marino, California.

