Head to Head Review: Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bryn Mawr Bank and Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 1 0 2.20 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.49%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Citizens Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.24 $32.50 million $1.64 24.80 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 28.30% 10.77% 1.32% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

