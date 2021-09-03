Head-To-Head Survey: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) versus Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Etsy and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89 Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80

Etsy currently has a consensus target price of $223.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.19%. Lyft has a consensus target price of $70.30, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Etsy.

Risk & Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54% Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Etsy and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 16.17 $349.25 million $2.69 81.93 Lyft $2.36 billion 6.84 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -10.62

Etsy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats Lyft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

