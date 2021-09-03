Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.33. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 64,734 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Ralbovsky sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $100,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $54,984.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

