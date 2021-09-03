Hedget 24-Hour Volume Hits $176,594.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Hedget has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $176,594.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00007603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00123383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.78 or 0.00792363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047033 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

