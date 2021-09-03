HedgeTrade Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $354.98 million and $19,620.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004948 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00028894 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00035171 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.