Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heineken from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. Heineken has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

