HempCoin (THC) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $1,423.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,042.46 or 0.99957460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00048053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001722 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000811 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,259,101 coins and its circulating supply is 263,123,951 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

