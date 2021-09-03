Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 306,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $723,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.
