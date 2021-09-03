Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.39 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $226,562,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

