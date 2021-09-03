Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Posts Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 241,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

