Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.44.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,216,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 871,335 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

