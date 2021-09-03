Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s previous close.

HPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

HPE opened at $15.01 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 313,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 44,575 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 307,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

