Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE HFRO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 232,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

