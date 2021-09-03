HighTower Advisors LLC Has $205.65 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,388,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,332 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $205,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.03. The stock had a trading volume of 71,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,542. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $217.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

