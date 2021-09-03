HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,683 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $147,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $124.90. The company had a trading volume of 311,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.91. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

