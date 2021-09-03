Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $326.93

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $326.93 and last traded at $324.50, with a volume of 28 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.00.

The stock has a market cap of $692.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.94.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.54 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 18.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. FMR LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.