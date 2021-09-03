Holger Bartel Sells 5,725 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $69,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,971 shares in the company, valued at $437,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

Shares of TZOO opened at $12.54 on Friday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of 627.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

