HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock Position Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $1,235,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 50.3% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HFC opened at $31.44 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

