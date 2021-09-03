Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL opened at $43.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

