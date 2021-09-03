Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $43.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

