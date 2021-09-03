Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,154. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.
In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.