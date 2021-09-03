Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,154. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

