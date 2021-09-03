Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of BA traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,517. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

