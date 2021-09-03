HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 201.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 101.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after buying an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 769.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after buying an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

