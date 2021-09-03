Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

HPP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,830. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.28.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

