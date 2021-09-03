Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.

Humana stock opened at $416.16 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

