Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $234.65 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $15.18 or 0.00030442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00062848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00128959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.54 or 0.00803182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046923 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

