HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE HUYA opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. HUYA has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.