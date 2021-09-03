HYCON Price Up 5.6% This Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. HYCON has a total market cap of $575,644.27 and $74,768.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00060523 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

