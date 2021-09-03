Hyperion (HYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $387,250.30

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $387,250.30 and $99,429.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00786292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00047265 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

