I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the stock’s current price.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in I-Mab by 43.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.