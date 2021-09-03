IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,047,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after buying an additional 220,287 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.92. 10,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,816. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

