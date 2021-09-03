ICE ROCK MINING Trading Up 73.8% This Week (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $255,706.85 and approximately $13,049.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

