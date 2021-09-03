IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $25.49

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.49, but opened at $24.91. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 2,255 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.09 million, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.18.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $604,334. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

