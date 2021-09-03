IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Sells $187,128.00 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDXX opened at $685.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.54 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $671.32 and a 200-day moving average of $580.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

