Idle Hits Market Cap of $25.84 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Idle has traded 73.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $25.84 million and approximately $484,413.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.25 or 0.00020413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00130824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00155203 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.95 or 0.07800337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,242.94 or 1.00106417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.79 or 0.00816490 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

