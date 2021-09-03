Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $466.98. 516,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,728. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $484.96 and a 200 day moving average of $439.70.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

