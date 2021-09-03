ImageCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $109,972.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. ImageCoin has a market cap of $168,029.84 and approximately $109,972.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,485,281 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

