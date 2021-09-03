IMC Chicago LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

RHS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.43. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

