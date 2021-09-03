IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,087.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 114.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 517.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

SOXL traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $47.15. 237,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,082,322. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78.

