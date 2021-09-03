IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 158,456 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,756. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.