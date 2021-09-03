IMC Chicago LLC Purchases Shares of 158,456 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,756. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

