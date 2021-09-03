Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 98,653 shares.The stock last traded at $24.47 and had previously closed at $26.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

