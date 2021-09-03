Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of IMO opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.54%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.