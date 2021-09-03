Impossible Finance (IF) Price Down 27.6% This Week

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and approximately $359,914.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00006399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00067305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00131819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00155851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.23 or 0.07579528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,470.39 or 0.99877151 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.73 or 0.00845391 BTC.

About Impossible Finance

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

